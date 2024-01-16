LOOK: CBB analyst Dane Fife puts MSU basketball near top of his Big Ten rankings

College basketball analyst Dane Fife is high on the Spartans.

Fife — who was a longtime assistant coach under Tom Izzo at Michigan State — released his current Big Ten rankings and he has the Spartans near the top of the league. Michigan State comes in at No. 5 on his list behind only Wisconsin (No. 1), Purdue (No. 2), Indiana (No. 3) and Northwestern (No. 4).

Michigan State is 10-7 overall on the year. The Spartans are 2-4 in Big Ten play.

Having Michigan State at No. 5 seems about right from what we’ve seen out of the Spartans recently. But the rest of his list has some head-scratchers for sure — check out the complete rankings below:

