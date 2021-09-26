Look: Cast of ‘Ted Lasso’ is at SoFi Stadium watching Rams vs. Buccaneers

Now that the Rams are in Los Angeles and playing at a magnificent stadium in Inglewood, their games have become an attraction for the brightest stars. And with fans allowed to attend their home games, they’ve come out to support the Rams.

In addition to Magic Johnson and Larry David, the cast of Apple’s hit show “Ted Lasso” is also in attendance at SoFi Stadium for Rams-Buccaneers on Sunday. Jason Sudeikis was spotted by the broadcast, and on the massive Infinity Screen above the field, cameras caught the rest of the cast, too.

Here’s a shot of Sudeikis from FOX’s broadcast.

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, and Toheeb Jimoh (Sam) were in the suite with Sudeikis, too.