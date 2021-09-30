A look at the Cardinals’ last 8 games vs. the Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have an eight-game losing streak currently against the Los Angeles Rams. They have not beaten them while Sean McVay has been their head coach.

Most of the games haven’t been close.

Let’s look back at those games below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





2020 on road: Rams 18, Cardinals 7

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals needed to win this game to make the playoffs. The Rams had John Wolford start at quarterback.

Kyler Murray got hurt in the first quarter and was replaced by Chris Streveler, who had a touchdown pass to Jonathan Ward ion the first quarter, but his first-half interception returned for a touchdown gave the Rams a 12-7 halftime lead and the Cardinals could not rally, even after Murray returned in the fourth quarter.

2020 at home: Rams 38, Cardinals 28

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

In this game, Murray had three touchdown passes but was limited to 173 passing yards and he threw fourth-quarter pick-six.

Jared Goff had 351 passing yards, threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another.

The Rams defense held the Cardinals to only 232 yards of offense.

2019 on road: Rams 31, Cardinals 24

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

This is the closest the Cardinals have been in the eight-game losing streak.

Murray had 325 passing yards and threw two touchdown passes, but he was picked off twice.

The Cardinals tied the score 17-17 in the third quarter but then allowed the Rams to score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

2019 at home: Rams 34, Cardinals 7

Coming off the bye week, the Cardinals played one of their worst games of the year.

Murray was sacked six times and threw a pick-six, while Jared Goff had two touchdown passes and 424 yards.

The Cardinals’ only touchdown came in the fourth quarter after the Rams built a 34-7 lead.

2018 at home: Rams 31, Cardinals 9

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The only highlight of this game for the Cardinals was a touchdown pass thrown by receiver Larry Fitzgerald to running back David Johnson.

Rams running back C.J. Anderson rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen was sacked four times and had only 87 passing yards.

2018 on road: Rams 34, Cardinals 0

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Gurley rushed for three touchdowns and the Cardinals mustered only 137 yards of offense.

2017 at home: Rams 32, Cardinals 16

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals outgained the Rams in this game but quarterback Blaine Gabbert was intercepted twice and sacked seven times. The Cardinals never led in the game.

2017 on the road in London: Rams 33, Cardinals 0

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This was the fateful game in London that started the losing streak. The Cardinals were shut out and it was the last game of Carson Palmer’s career. He had his arm broken when he was hit and intercepted. The Cardinals only had 171 yards of offense.

1

1