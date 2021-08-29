Here’s a look at Cam Newton’s first INT in preseason

As the New England Patriots wrapped up their preseason schedule against the New York Giants on Sunday, Cam Newton threw his first interception of the preseason.

Newton threw the ball to Jakobi Meyers who was streaking down the field. Giants linebacker Blake Martinez was able to find and strip the ball from Meyers as he was coming down with the catch.

The interception was part of a difficult day for Newton. He went two-of-five on the evening, throwing for 10 yards and the interception. As the quarterback race continues to tighten, both quarterbacks have been on display so far in this contest.

It will be intriguing to see how the quarterback play shakes out as the game moves forward.

