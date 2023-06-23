Look: Cam Akers is hanging out with Chad Johnson, D’Andre Swift

Cameron DaSilva
Cam Akers has put in some good work this offseason, impressing his quarterback and head coach in practice. He’s on his way to being the Rams’ starting running back in Week 1, and while there’s still plenty of work to do, he’s poised for a big 2023 season.

Akers has some downtime until the Rams regroup for training camp in late July, so he seems to be doing some networking. Chad Johnson shared a photo of himself with Akers and D’Andre Swift, spending some time with the two young running backs.

Johnson also tweeted photos with Jordan Love, A.J. Terrell and C.J. Stroud, as well as a video with Micah Parsons. It appears all of them were in the same location training, which happened to be where Johnson was filming.

Akers is entering the final year of his rookie deal so there’s a lot riding on this season for him.

