LOOK: Caleb Williams dropping dimes at Bears OTAs
The Chicago Bears kicked off organized team activities this week at Halas Hall, which has consisted of two voluntary (and closed) practices on Monday and Tuesday.
We finally got a first glimpse of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in action throwing to his veteran teammates in this first video from OTAs, where Williams scrambles and drops a dime to tight end Gerald Everett with cornerback Kyler Gordon in coverage.
It’s the first of what’s sure to be many plays by Chicago’s No. 1 overall pick, who has an arsenal of weapons at his disposal between DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet and Everett.
Droppin' dimes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/moOSY7r0jU
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 22, 2024
We also caught a first glimpse at All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson sporting his new number.
New look for @NBAxJay1 👀 pic.twitter.com/DsUGnmV7cp
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 22, 2024
The Bears will continue OTAs on Thursday (with media in attendance) before additional practices May 28-29 and May 31. They’ll wrap things up with mandatory minicamp on June 4-6 before breaking for the summer ahead of training camp in mid-July.