A look at Cadillac Williams’ Iron Bowl history as a player

Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams is no stranger to the Iron Bowl.

Williams played in three Iron Bowls during his collegiate career and has been a part of two more as an assistant coach for the Tigers. Now, he prepares to compete in the Iron Bowl in a new way… as the head coach of his alma mater.

Williams is excited about the opportunity that he and his players have in front of them Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

“We are excited. I think that as a staff and as a team, we’re excited to have this challenge in front of us to play not only one of the best teams but one of the best coaches that has ever coached college football,” Williams said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “So, we are fired up and looking forward to the atmosphere at Bryant-Denny Stadium.”

As Williams prepares for his first Iron Bowl as head coach of the Auburn Tigers, Auburn Wire looks back at his time as a player in the rivalry game.

In three games against Alabama, Williams rushed for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Auburn also went 3-1 against the Tide while Williams was on the roster. His most iconic moment as a Tiger took place during the 2003 Iron Bowl when he rushed for an 80-yard touchdown on the opening play, which coined the “Go Crazy, Cadillac!” slogan that was made famous by the late Rod Bramblett.

Here’s an in-depth look at Williams’ career against the Crimson Tide as a player from 2001-04.

Nov. 20, 2004- Auburn 21 Alabama 13

AP Photo/John David Mercer

Stats: 15 carries, 41 yards, TD

Nov. 22, 2003- Auburn 28 Alabama 23

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 26 carries, 214 yards, 2 TD

Nov. 23, 2002- Auburn 17 Alabama 7

Harry How/Getty Images

Stats: Did not play

Nov. 17, 2001- Alabama 31 Auburn 7

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Stats: 5 carries, 39 yards

