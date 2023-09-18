Here is the look BYU will wear in its Big 12 opener at Kansas

BYU football will play its Big 12 conference opener Saturday at Kansas, and Cougar fans now know what uniform combo the program will be wearing.

The Cougars’ social media team shared the look Monday morning, and BYU will be bringing out the all-white look for its matchup against the Jayhawks.

𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀 𝙁𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙎 ⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/A4JyiHASvG — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 18, 2023

BYU will wear white helmets with a white facemask, as well as white jersey and white pants — all with a navy trim — in the Saturday afternoon tilt (1:30 p.m. MDT on ESPN) at Kansas Memorial Stadium.

This is the first time the Cougars will wear their traditional white helmets this season.

The last time BYU wore a similar all-white look was in its 31-28 road win at Boise State last season, though in that game, the Cougars had royal trim on their uniforms. This time, they are swapping the royal for navy, though the all-white remains the same, including the white facemask.

According to BYU uniform tracker, it’s the first time the Cougars will wear this specific look that incorporates the all-white look, including facemask, with a navy trim.

BYU is coming off a thrilling 38-31 victory at Arkansas. The Cougars donned a uniform combo that included a royal helmet, white jersey and royal pants in the win over the Razorbacks.