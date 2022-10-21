LOOK: Buffalo street sign changed to ‘Hurdle Ave’ for Josh Allen

Creative as it gets from Bills fans as usual.

During the Bills’ 24-20 win over the Chiefs, quarterback Josh Allen jumped over a dude again. In response, Bills Mafia has answered with a “hurdle” of their own.

Hertel Avenue in the city of Buffalo has been changed to… “Hurdle Ave.”

Not only that, a cut out of Allen was placed on top of it… the same image of him hurdling over Chiefs defender Justin Reid.

Not perfect enough? The warning on the back.

If anyone wants to take it, go ahead. But the message on the back reads: “If you steal this, I hope your kids end up being Patriots fans.”

Check out the entire sign from ZoomBuffalo.com below:

Josh Allen’s hurdle inspired a street name change in Buffalo–with a cutout to go with it: https://t.co/VGDhMrFVah (via @jckattato) pic.twitter.com/VyynUSGMGI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 19, 2022

