LOOK: Here’s the Bucs’ 2023 regular season schedule

River Wells
·2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out of the Tom Brady era, and their schedule for 2023 is certainly an indicator.

The Bucs only have two prime time games this year as a opposed to the many more they had during the Brady era — they’ll play on Monday Night Football against the Eagles on Sept. 25 and on Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 26. All of their other games are at 1 p.m, with the exception of a game in San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. on Nov. 19 and a Christmas Eve showdown against the Jackonsville Jaguars at 4:05 p.m.

Check out the full schedule below:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 10

at

Minnesota Vikings

1 p.m

2

Sept. 17

vs

Chicago Bears

1 p.m.

3

Sept. 25

vs

Philadelphia Eagles

7:15 p.m.

4

Oct. 1

at

New Orleans Saints

1 p.m.

5

BYE WEEK

6

Oct. 15

vs

Detroit Lions

1 p.m.

7

Oct. 22

vs

Atlanta Falcons

1 p.m.

8

Oct. 26

at

Buffalo Bills

8:15 p.m.

9

Nov. 5

at

Houston Texans

1 p.m.

10

Nov. 12

vs

Tennessee Titans

1 p.m.

11

Nov. 19

at

San Francisco 49ers

4:05 p.m.

12

Nov. 26

at

Indianapolis Colts

1 p.m.

13

Dec. 3

vs

Carolina Panthers

1 p.m.

14

Dec. 10

at

Atlanta Falcons

1 p.m.

15

Dec. 17

at

Green Bay Packers

1 p.m.

16

Dec. 24

vs

Jacksonville Jaguars

4:05 p.m.

17

Dec. 31

vs

New Orleans

1 p.m.

18

TBA

at

Carolina Panthers

TBA

