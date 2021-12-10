LOOK: Bryce Young poses with the Heisman Trophy

Tomorrow night the Heisman Trophy Trust will host the 87th edition of the prestigious Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

Alabama is hoping to claim its fourth winner with sophomore quarterback Bryce Young. Young is the odds on favorite to bring home the hardware.

Earlier today, Young was able to get an up-close look at the coveted trophy while in New York.

Bryce Young practicing for tomorrow 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4nCI5eASQV — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) December 10, 2021

First look at Aidan Hutchinson, CJ Stroud and Bryce Young posing with the Heisman Trophy on their way out. (Kenny Pickett arrives tomorrow)@TheWolverineOn3 @BamaOn3 @LettermenRow pic.twitter.com/5g8JYb3Rar — Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) December 10, 2021

Alabama QB Bryce Young fist bumps Aidan Hutchinson as he takes a seat. Like he’s done so many times before, Young reiterates that Alabama’s SEC Championship win over Georgia was a team accomplishment, not an individual feat. @BamaOn3 pic.twitter.com/6PyQiwRoq1 — Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) December 10, 2021

Young put up spectacular numbers in his first season as the start for the Tide. In 13 games Young has passed for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions.

Joining Young in New York is Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

You can watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony tomorrow night on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. CT.

