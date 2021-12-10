LOOK: Bryce Young poses with the Heisman Trophy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tomorrow night the Heisman Trophy Trust will host the 87th edition of the prestigious Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

Alabama is hoping to claim its fourth winner with sophomore quarterback Bryce Young. Young is the odds on favorite to bring home the hardware.

Earlier today, Young was able to get an up-close look at the coveted trophy while in New York.

Young put up spectacular numbers in his first season as the start for the Tide. In 13 games Young has passed for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions.

Joining Young in New York is Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

You can watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony tomorrow night on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Recommended Stories