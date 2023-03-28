Look: Bryan Edwards’ best catches from Derek Carr with the Raiders

The New Orleans Saints excited some fans early this week with the pickup of wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who made some of his best catches on passes from Derek Carr when they were both playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints could use more help at receiver given the thin depth on their roster, so signing Edwards makes a lot of sense.

Now they’re together again in black and gold, and hoping to reestablish the connection that saw Edwards eclipse 500 receiving yards just two years ago. Here’s a quick look at some of their best completions in silver and black, giving us an idea of what they might be able to accomplish in New Orleans:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire