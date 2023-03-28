Look: Bryan Edwards’ best catches from Derek Carr with the Raiders
The New Orleans Saints excited some fans early this week with the pickup of wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who made some of his best catches on passes from Derek Carr when they were both playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints could use more help at receiver given the thin depth on their roster, so signing Edwards makes a lot of sense.
Now they’re together again in black and gold, and hoping to reestablish the connection that saw Edwards eclipse 500 receiving yards just two years ago. Here’s a quick look at some of their best completions in silver and black, giving us an idea of what they might be able to accomplish in New Orleans:
The rookie Bryan Edwards hauls it in for the @Raiders TD. #RaiderNation
📺: #LVvsDEN on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/fohj8JnptQ pic.twitter.com/AlcT0yGDjy
— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021
Bryan Edwards down the seam! @Raiders within three.@B__ED89 | #RaiderNation
📺: #KCvsLV on NBC
📱: https://t.co/RSOYVngi99 pic.twitter.com/tz4rM10Vf6
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2021
Two-handed catches are overrated.
– Bryan Edwards (probably) 🤷♂️
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/S9WecFgaF7
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 17, 2021
Bryan Edwards makes the play 🙌@B__ED89 | #RaiderNation
📺: #LVvsCLE on @NFLNetwork
📱: https://t.co/DL75sQUMR5 pic.twitter.com/f23lWZD4ZZ
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2021
BRYAN EDWARDS. WHAT A CATCH. 🔥@NFL | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/fdufDGHHwK
— FanSided (@FanSided) September 26, 2021
Bryan Edwards puts the Raiders on the board first 🙌@NFL | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/W37duuPB6C
— FanSided (@FanSided) December 20, 2021