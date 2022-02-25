A look at Bruce Pearl’s record versus Tennessee as Auburn’s head coach

Bruce Pearl served as Tennessee’s head coach from 2005-11.

He compiled a 145–61 (65–31 SEC) record in six seasons with the Vols.

Pearl guided Tennessee to the Elite Eight (2010) and two Sweet 16 appearances (2007-08). Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference regular season championship in 2008.

Pearl was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year (2006, 2008) with the Vols.

He was hired as Auburn’s head coach ahead of the 2014-15 season.

Below are results of each game Pearl has played Tennessee as Auburn’s head coach. He is 7-4 against the Vols.

Jan. 31, 2015: Tennessee 71, Auburn 63 (Knoxville)

Tennessee head coach Donnie Tyndall and Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl share a laugh at center court before the Tennessee-Auburn game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015. © Adam Lau/News Sentinel Archives, Knoxville News Sentinel

Jan. 2, 2016: Auburn 83, Tennessee 77 (Auburn)

Jan 2, 2016; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks to his team during the game against Tennessee Volunteers at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Feb. 9, 2016: Tennessee 71, Auburn 45 (Knoxville)

Feb 9, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

March 9, 2016: Tennessee 97, Auburn 59 (SEC Tournament first round, Nashville)

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes chat at mid court before an SEC tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 9, 2016. Tennessee won 97-59. (ADAM LAU/NEWS SENTINEL)

Jan. 31, 2017: Tennessee 87, Auburn 77 (Auburn)

Jan 31, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl complains to an official during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Auburn Arena. The Volunteers beat the Tigers 87-77. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 2, 2018: Auburn 94, Tennessee 84 (Knoxville)

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, left, and assistant coach Steven Pearl, right, yell directions in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Crystal LoGiudice)

March 9, 2019: Auburn 84, Tennessee 80 (Auburn)

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Auburn defeated Tennessee 84-80. © Jake Crandall

March 17, 2019: Auburn 84, Tennessee 64 (SEC Tournament championship game, Nashville)

Mar 17, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates as he cuts down the nets after beating the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC conference tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Feb. 22, 2020: Auburn 73, Tennessee 66 (Auburn)

Feb 22, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates with his players after the Tigers beat the Tennessee Volunteers at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

March 7, 2020: Auburn 85, Tennessee 63 (Knoxville)

Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes, left, and Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, center, shake hands following a basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Auburn Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, March 7, 2020. © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel , Knoxville News Sentinel

Feb. 27, 2021: Auburn 77, Tennessee 72 (Auburn)

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Tennessee Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

PHOTOS: Bruce Pearl's tenure as Tennessee's head coach

