Look: Browns training camp hats are officially here and available for purchase

Training camp for the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL is still far away. But the official training camp hats are officially here and available for purchase online. There are a couple of different options, but overall, the design is simple and clean, with an all-white hat, black bill, and either the Brownie the Elf or the Dawg logo fans chose last year.

Browns voluntary OTAs continue this week, and we will likely hear more about Deshaun Watson’s progress and potentially hear from more players. Cleveland seems to be cautiously handling Watson’s rehab to ensure it doesn’t linger into the regular season.

This year’s roster, on paper, is the best the Browns have put on the field in a long time, and the fringe roster players will have to battle for roster spots. You can’t learn much from these early workouts, but you can slowly see changes as training camp nears.

