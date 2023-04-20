LOOK: Browns put in the work on during phase one of voluntary offseason

After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the Cleveland Browns are back in the building in Berea, looking to get a taste of the postseason once again. As phase one of their voluntary workouts begins, the Browns are hard at work as the team is documenting the process every step of the way.

You can find their photos on the team website as players like Myles Garrett, Anthony Walker Jr., and many more look to get back into football shape. Free agency has passed, the 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner, then we will hit OTAs and minicamps. Football is right around the corner!



