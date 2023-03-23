Updated look at Browns’ cap space situation after trading for Elijah Moore

The Cleveland Browns entered free agency with just over $22 million to spend after restructuring the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson. And they have stretched that amount of money quite far as they have added a plethora of talented players to their roster. And just yesterday, the Browns went out and dealt for third-year wide receiver Elijah Moore.

A big appeal to Moore outside of his talents and skillset (that was significantly muted under offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and quarterback Zach Wilson) is his contract situation as well. The Browns now have two years of control on his rookie contract at less than $2 million per year.

After this trade and all of the free agency signings the Browns have added to their roster, what does their cap situation look like?

According to Over the Cap, the Browns now sit with just under $10 million in cap space to spend. Given the amount of money they will need to set aside for their draft picks, this may put a bit of a cap on their free agency spending unless they restructure another contract.

