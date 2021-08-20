LOOK: Broncos’ Von Miller has fallen in love with former Ohio State players in the NFL

We love to gush about current and former Ohio State football players here on this homer of a Buckeye site, and we’re not hiding it. And why not? The Buckeyes are one of the best programs in college football currently and historically, and they send a ton of talent to the NFL.

So, you can flip on the television or rotate the streaming device to watch OSU play on Saturday, then do it all over again to follow your favorite Ohio State players in the NFL on Sunday (and Monday, and Thursday now).

But what if other unbiased players that have no ties to Ohio State begun to shower love on players that once did impressive athletic feats on the banks of the Olentangy? Well, you can no longer call it a homer take by someone wearing scarlet and gray colored classes right?

We have such an instance and it comes from the Denver Broncos, but not just any Bronco, but superstar outside linebacker Von Miller. Yes, that Von Miller that has made the Pro Bowl eight times, hauled in honors as Super Bowl 50 MVP, and was voted to the NFL’s 2010’s All-Decade Team.

Before that, Miller played for Texas A&M where he was a two-time First-Team All-American and selected by Denver with the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. In other words, he knows football and knows talent.

It should be noteworthy then that Miller decided to go out of his way to single out what he sees from former Ohio State players in the league. He was specifically asked about Jonathon Cooper after preseason practice on Thursday and went into a self-acting infomercial and endorsement for all things Ohio State.

“These Ohio State guys can play some football,” Miller said during his post-practice media press conference Thursday. “They really can. I’m an Aggie and I love Texas A&M. I bleed maroon, but these Ohio State guys can play football. You look around the league, there are so many big-time Ohio State guys out here. We have ‘Coop’, we have Dre’Mont, and we have [OLB] Baron [Browning]. I was like, ‘These guys were on the same team? No wonder why they were going to the championship playoffs and national championships and doing all this stuff.

“He [Cooper] just has that culture. He’s been playing football his whole entire life. He’s natural at it and he’s a tough guy. [He has a] very, very high motor [and is] very, very strong. He just gets it. He gets it at an early age. He’s shedding guys. I don’t like giving them coaching tips because he’s doing such a great job. Whenever you give him any type of tip or any type of pointer, he picks it up right away. That’s the quality of a great player. You can coach him one time and you’re not coaching him on the same thing over and over and over. He just gets it. A lot of respect to those Ohio State guys. They play some big-time football over there.”

Von Miller preaching today at practice … "I’m an Aggie and I love Texas A&M. I bleed maroon, but these Ohio State guys can play football. You look around the league, there are so many big-time Ohio State guys out here.”#gobucks — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 19, 2021

And yeah, it’s praise that doesn’t come from any Ohio State beat writer, former player, or coach. And that’s, worth its verbal weight in gold if you are out on the recruiting trail. Come to think of it, the OSU staff probably already has these quotes laminated and in the recruiting binders as we speak.

