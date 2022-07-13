Look: Breakdown of Cooper Kupp’s route tree from 2021

Cooper Kupp proved last year that he’s much more than just your average slot receiver. Sure, most of his snaps came from a slot alignment, but he didn’t just run option routes and quick slants.

In fact, Kupp probably ran a more diverse collection of routes than most receivers last season. He was a downfield threat, he gained big yardage after the catch and he lined up just about everywhere on the field.

Matt Harmon broke down Kupp’s route tree from last season, showing his success rate on the left and his route percentage on the right. As you can see, he ran a high rate of posts, flats and screens, as well as plenty of out routes. And he had success on all of those routes.

Really, the only routes he didn’t excel at were comebacks and curls, and he didn’t even run them all that often compared to other receivers.

Cooper Kupp posted the second best success rate vs. zone coverage (91.7%) in #ReceptionPerception history last season. He still operates in the most unique role for an NFL WR and I think RP is the perfect tool to show that. Full profile:https://t.co/SCLMGhtYMM pic.twitter.com/bYm0EC20e9 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) July 12, 2022

Kupp’s role evolved in 2021 with Matthew Stafford taking over at quarterback. He was asked to run more downfield routes, taking advantage of Stafford’s aggressiveness and arm strength.

With Allen Robinson now on the roster, Robinson could become more of a deep threat than Kupp, but either way, they’ll both be asked to run routes at all levels of the field.