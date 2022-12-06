LOOK: Braelon Allen trolls Michigan, announces where he will play next season

There were many rumors surrounding Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen’s future in Madison, and there was fair to reason to be concerned about his plans for next season.

Wisconsin’s coaching staff will look night and day from a year ago, with head coach Luke Fickell taking over in Madtown. The offensive staff will undergo a serious overhaul, starting quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring out of the program, and there is little certainty about what Wisconsin’s roster will look like next season.

Is Braelon Allen staying a Badger? After many rumors that included links to USC and Michigan in a potential transfer situation, Allen took matters into his own hands. Here is what he had to say:

Update: sources tell me Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger. https://t.co/icFKmN7q3Y — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) December 6, 2022

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen bringing the heat by reporting his own scoop. Big news for the Badgers and their top tailback. https://t.co/Y2WiQPVshW — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 6, 2022

Allen had some fun with Michigan on Instagram:

Latest IG post from #Badgers tailback Braelon Allen. Seems self explanatory. pic.twitter.com/NdAXSMqPc4 — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 6, 2022

Pretty good source. And great news for Wisconsin https://t.co/DBynpeBI50 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 6, 2022

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: #Badgers RB @BraelonAllen says sources have told Braelon Allen that Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger. 🙃 React NOW with @JimAndMatt on 100.5 ESPN and Wisconsin On Demand! Breaking News on ESPN Madison is presented by @MetroKiaMadison.#OnWisconsin https://t.co/ntoKVXkhYl — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) December 6, 2022

LETS GOOOOOOO !! https://t.co/st9xJYdow9 — Locked On Badgers (@LockedOnBadgers) December 6, 2022

Braelon Allen’s a Badger. 🦡 pic.twitter.com/N48KiMYvSb — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 6, 2022

