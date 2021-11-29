A look at all bowl eligible teams by conference

The regular season has concluded ahead of conference championship weekend.

Two regular season matchups will be contested ahead of bowl season as California (4-7) will host USC (4-7) in a makeup game and Army (8-3) will play Navy (3-8) on Dec. 11.

Below are bowl eligible teams from each conference.

AAC

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, SMU, Tulsa, UCF, Virginia Tech

ACC

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Big Ten

Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Big 12

Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Conference USA

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, North Texas, Old Dominion, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, Western Kentucky

Independents

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Army, BYU, Liberty, Notre Dame

MAC

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan

Mountain West

Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State. Wyoming

Pac-12

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah. Washington State

SEC

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Sun Belt

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana

1

1