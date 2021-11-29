A look at all bowl eligible teams by conference

The regular season has concluded ahead of conference championship weekend.

Two regular season matchups will be contested ahead of bowl season as California (4-7) will host USC (4-7) in a makeup game and Army (8-3) will play Navy (3-8) on Dec. 11.

Below are bowl eligible teams from each conference.

AAC

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

  • Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, SMU, Tulsa, UCF, Virginia Tech

ACC

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

  • Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Big Ten

Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

  • Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Big 12

Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

  • Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Conference USA

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

  • Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, North Texas, Old Dominion, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, Western Kentucky

Independents

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Army, BYU, Liberty, Notre Dame

MAC

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

  • Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan

Mountain West

Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

  • Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State. Wyoming

Pac-12

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  • Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah. Washington State

SEC

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Sun Belt

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

  • Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana

