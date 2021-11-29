A look at all bowl eligible teams by conference
The regular season has concluded ahead of conference championship weekend.
Two regular season matchups will be contested ahead of bowl season as California (4-7) will host USC (4-7) in a makeup game and Army (8-3) will play Navy (3-8) on Dec. 11.
Below are bowl eligible teams from each conference.
AAC
Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, SMU, Tulsa, UCF, Virginia Tech
ACC
Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Big Ten
Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Big 12
Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Conference USA
Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, North Texas, Old Dominion, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, Western Kentucky
Independents
Army, BYU, Liberty, Notre Dame
MAC
Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan
Mountain West
Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State. Wyoming
Pac-12
Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah. Washington State
SEC
Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Sun Belt
Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana
