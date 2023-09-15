Are the new-look Boston Celtics running out of options?

The Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have been consistent contenders in the NBA for several seasons now, but they made a high-risk move by trading Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis. While Tatum and Brown’s presence is an advantage, the team has lost depth over the years.

Smart was more than a leader; he was crucial to the team’s defense and playmaking. The loss of Grant Williams and the uncertain future of the draft picks acquired in the trade further weaken the Celtics’ depth. Additionally, injuries have been a concern, with Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III missing time. Despite this, Porzingis has the potential to be a star addition to the team, providing scoring and rim protection.

The Celtics face financial constraints with Tatum’s impending supermax extension, limiting their ability to add star-quality players.

The folks at “The Score” YouTube channel put together a clip investigating how much risk Boston is taking on — and their thoughts on the wisdom of it — in the video embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire