Look: Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson attend Rams’ first day of workouts

When the Rams began their offseason workout program on Tuesday, their two biggest free-agent additions were in attendance in Thousand Oaks. Both Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson were suited up in Rams gear for the first day of the offseason program, which only includes strength and conditioning, and classroom work right now.

The Rams shared a video from the first day of workouts, showing Wagner in No. 45 and Robinson rocking his No. 1 jersey. Cam Akers was also there working out as he looks to rebound from a limited 2021 season due to a torn Achilles.

Check out the video below, which shows Wagner, Robinson, Akers, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and several others training.

Take a look at some of the Rams’ other tweets below, which include videos of Wagner lifting, Kupp and Robinson doing band work together and some other photos from Day 1 of workouts.

