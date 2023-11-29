LOOK: Bobby Petrino on campus after being named Arkansas offensive coordinator

Just hours after the school officially announced Bobby Petrino as Arkansas’ next offensive coordinator, he was spotted on campus in Fayetteville.

Twitter (X) user Jack Dawson posted an image posing with the former head coach as the pair stood outside of Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium. As was evident from social media the past two days, fans are generally excited to have Petrino back in Fayetteville.

It’s the first time Petrino has been on campus since 2022 when he was head coach at Missouri State. He led the Bears into Razorback Stadium and nearly upset Sam Pittman’s then-10th-ranked Hogs, 38-27. That game marked Petrino’s first official return to Fayetteville since his infamous dismissal as Arkansas head coach in 2012.

Petrino has his work cut out for him as offensive coordinator for next year. Arkansas finished the season 4-8 overall and 1-7 in SEC play, due in large part to awful play on the offensive side of the ball.

The Razorback offense averaged 326.5 yards per game (106th in the FBS) including just 187.5 passing yards per game (104th in the FBS). Those offensive numbers were good enough for just 13th and 12th in the SEC, respectively.

