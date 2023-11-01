A look at Bob Knight's time as Texas Tech basketball coach

Former Texas Tech basketball coach Bobby Knight passed away Wednesday at the age of 83.

Knight's time in Lubbock featured much success and plenty of intrigue as the Red Raiders became a national brand under The General's watch. Knight spent six-plus years leading the Red Raiders and settled down in Lubbock for much of his post-basketball life.

Here's a look at Bobby Knight's time with Texas Tech.

March 23, 2001: Bobby Knight becomes Texas Tech's head coach

Six months after being fired by Indiana, Bobby Knight was introduced as the newest head coach of the Texas Tech basketball team in front of 7,500 fans in United Spirit Arena. His hiring was not universally praised as sixty members of the Texas Tech faculty signed a petition to protest the hiring.

Nov. 16, 2001: Knight's first game as head coach

Texas Tech hosted the Ford Red Raider Classic in Lubbock to begin the 2001-02 campaign. Knight's first game as head coach came in a 75-55 win over William & Mary and followed it up with an 81-71 triumph over San Diego State the following day. The Red Raiders won 13 of their first 14 games that season.

March 15, 2002: Texas Tech falls in first round of NCAA Tournament

Knight's first year at the helm was a success, leading the Red Raiders back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 1996. Texas Tech lost in the first round of the tournament, 76-68 to Southern Illinois. Knight was named the Clair Bee and Basketball Times national coach of the year for the team's 23-9 season.

March 24, 2005: Red Raiders make Sweet 16

The Red Raiders finished fourth in the Big 12 standings for the 2004-05 season and turned it into an appearance in the Sweet 16. Texas Tech knocked off UCLA and 11th-ranked Gonzaga in the first two rounds before falling to West Virginia in the region semifinals. This marked Tech's deepest NCAA Tournament run since 1996.

Nov. 17, 2006: Knight inducted into NCB Hall of Fame

For his achievements throughout his career, Knight was a member of the founding class of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and was honored with the Naismith Award for Men's Outstanding Contribution to Basketball a year later.

Jan. 1, 2007: Knight becomes winningest coach of all time

To kick off the calendar year 2007, Texas Tech defeated New Mexico 70-68 to give Knight his 880th career victory, making him the winningest college basketball coach of all time. He passed former North Carolina coach Dean Smith for the distinction and held on to it until 2011 when Mike Krzyzewski, his former pupil, passed him. Knight currently ranks fifth all time in victories behind Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Bob Huggins and Roy Williams.

Jan. 17, 2008: Win over Texas A&M gives Knight 900 for his career

A few short weeks before he decided to end his career, Knight picked up career win 900 in Texas Tech's 68-53 win over 10th-ranked Texas A&M. He stuck around for two more wins, giving him 902 for his career.

Feb. 4, 2008: Knight resigns from Texas Tech, son Pat takes over

Knight abruptly resigned as Texas Tech's coach on Feb. 4, 2008, handing the reins of the team over to his son Pat, who was anointed the successor to his father in 2005. The Red Raiders were 12-8 at the time of Bobby Knight's resignation and finished the 2007-08 campaign 16-15 overall. His final game 67-60 win at home against Oklahoma State.

Nov. 1, 2023: Knight passes away

Knight passed away in his Bloomington, Indiana, home surrounded by his family. He recently celebrated his 83rd birthday.

