A new look at Bo Nix in a Denver Broncos Uniform

Bo Nix has been the Denver Broncos quarterback for over a month now, and in that time, a lot has happened for the former Oregon Ducks QB. Nix participated in the Broncos’ rookie mini-camp, and he’s begun offseason training activities (OTAs), where he’s impressing early on.

Nix also took part in the NFL’s Rookie Premiere, a marketing event in Los Angeles that took place in early May. Earlier this week, the NFL Players Association released a video of Nix from the Rookie Premiere, giving us our first true look at Nix in the Mile High Orange. These uniforms are also new for the Broncos, and this is one of the first looks at Denver’s new threads on a player.

The Bo Nix NFLPA Rookie Premiere video gives us a look at the new Broncos uniform in motion. pic.twitter.com/MrFoDlFbCx — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) May 29, 2024

It’s exciting to see Nix go to a team coached by Sean Payton, one of the most successful offensive coaches in football, but he is walking into an organization that’s been riddled with quarterback turmoil. Since Peyton Manning retired after the Broncos’ 2016 Super Bowl victory, Denver has had 14 players start at quarterback. The Broncos believe Nix can end that long line of defeat, but only time will tell.

We also got our first look at Troy Franklin in Broncos uniforms from the Rookie Premiere, in videos released a few weeks ago. Franklin and Nix could be a special connection to the NFL, but Nix has other weapons as well. Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and DeVaughn Vele (another 2024 draft pick) are all talented wideouts and good names to know.

Of course, transitioning from Oregon to the NFL will mean a significant downgrade in Nix’s on-field fashion week-to-week, but these first glances at Bo in Broncos threads look pretty good.

