Look: Blake Corum tried to paint the Rams’ logo and the result is hilarious

Blake Corum is a man of many talents, which Los Angeles Rams fans will find out rather quickly during his rookie season. He’s a shifty runner, a dynamic receiver and an admirable person in the community.

He’s also not bad with a paintbrush in his hands.

The NFL tasked rookies with painting their team’s logo from memory, and Corum gave his best shot at painting the Rams’ mark. Only, his painting looks nothing like the team’s logo and more like a majestic ram grazing the fields on a sunny day.

As a reminder, this is what the Rams’ logo looks like now.

There’s also this one.

Corum’s work of art may not look like either of the Rams’ logos, but as he said, “not bad.”

