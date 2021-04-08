LOOK: All-black Raiders uniform mock-up and RB Josh Jacobs approves

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For decades, the Raiders have resisted the temptation to veer away from their traditional uniforms. The closest they’ve come is the 70s throwback style of uniform that offers a new take on their away jerseys in which the silver is inside the black on the numbers. But some fans would like to see them go the other direction; All-black.

One graphic designer put together a Raiders all-black uniform he’d like to see. He put Josh Jacobs in it and he approves:

The Raiders’ have never messed with their home black uniforms, which feature silver pants and grey numerals. But many have wanted to see the pants in black as well. This mockup takes it even further, making the numerals and the helmet black.

A nice touch here is the silver shield. That is a throwback for the Raiders, one they have brought back before, so it wouldn’t be a new thing. The black helmet would definitely be a new thing.

Who knows if the Raiders would ever do something like this. But it’s fun to see what it might look like. Josh Jacobs sure likes it.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL rumors: Patriots free agent QB Brian Hoyer to visit AFC East rival

    One of the New England Patriots' veteran quarterbacks remains unsigned on the NFL's free agent market, and he's reportedly set to visit an AFC East rival on Thursday.

  • Raiders big underdogs to make playoffs in 2021

    Raiders big underdogs to make playoffs in 2021

  • Teddy Bridgewater betting odds emerge

    We asked for it, we got it. Now go bet it. The folks at PointsBet, at our request during PFT Live, put together odds for the next destination of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The Panthers are the favorite at +150, followed by the Broncos at +250, the Texans at +350, the Steelers at +600, the Raiders [more]

  • Dua Lipa Brings a Sporty Edge in a Beaded Bikini, Fishnet Tights & Unreleased Puma Sneakers

    The singer helped the brand debut its newest sneaker in the boldest way.

  • Raiders select Big Ten cornerback in latest NFL.com mock draft

    Raiders select Big Ten cornerback in latest NFL.com mock draft

  • Watch WWE Star Braun Strowman Do Some Incline Presses Ahead of Wrestlemania

    The former strongman battled through a few reps at 315 pounds.

  • Jordan Speith reflects upon 3 words of advice from Bill Belichick ahead of The Masters

    Bill Belichick once gave Jordan Speith three word of advice that are still ringing true.

  • What went wrong with Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and what’s next for the QB

    The seven-year veteran NFL quarterback lasted just one season with the Carolina Panthers before apparently being replaced by Sam Darnold.

  • Twitter reacts to potential WR Anthony Miller trade by Bears

    Twitter had plenty of reaction to the news of the Bears discussing trading WR Anthony Miller, and it was mostly the same.

  • Meet the Cardinal the Signs, the CEOs of Your Group Chat

    They want to take charge of your life? Let them.

  • Jalen McDaniels’ career night was an improv lesson for Hornets in must-win game at OKC

    Hornets beat Thunder with another improvised rotation

  • President Biden unveils plan to raise corporate taxes

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland discuss the details of Biden’s plan for corporate tax hikes.

  • New mock draft with trades has Cardinals keeping 16th pick, selecting CB

    Despite the movement of other teams, the Cardinals stand pat at No. 16 and take CB Jaycee Horn.

  • Former Texans WR Andre Johnson explains why he pummeled Titans CB Cortland Finnegan in 2010

    Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson explains why he threw down and pummeled Tennessee Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan in 2010.

  • Intel’s latest anti-Apple ad has an embarrassing mistake

    Intel is so terrified of the Apple M1 processor that powers the latest MacBook Air, Pro, and Mac mini computers that it kickstarted an extensive marketing campaign to show the world how good Intel chips are and why people shouldn’t buy M1-powered MacBooks. The M1 MacBooks have received praising reviews for their power, speed, and battery life, which are features that Intel-based laptops can’t quite match. Intel might not just be afraid of the M1 devices, but what they represent. Apple is hardly the market leader in the laptop industry, but its success with ARM-powered devices should end up motivating other PC makers to invest more in laptops that do not have Intel inside. It's already happening in the smartphone market, where several companies that used to rely solely on Qualcomm chips have followed Apple's lead and begun to make their own chipsets. Intel’s anti-M1 ad campaign has received plenty of criticism for the way it has been conducted. Intel featured cherry-picked benchmarks to highlight the advantages of Windows 10 laptops over M1 MacBooks. It hired Justin Long to appear in ads similar to Apple’s “I’m a Mac” campaign and sponsored other videos on YouTube promoting the Intel chips. In a comical turn of events, the number of dislikes surpassed likes for those ads on YouTube. The Intel campaign also featured notable blunders, with Intel accidentally mocking a PC in one of the ads. But the newest one is the best yet — Intel just used a MacBook Pro to promote “the world’s best processor on a thin and light laptop.” The following ad appeared on Reddit, showing a man with headphones on apparently playing a game on a laptop — more on the gaming part later. It might not be immediately clear, but some people quickly realized that the laptop happens to be a MacBook Pro, and they pointed it out on Twitter. https://twitter.com/juneforceone/status/1379717230263300098 That trackpad size and design combined with the keyboard are indications that we’re looking at a MacBook, or a MacBook lookalike, of which there are many. But the image Intel uses comes from a series of photos available on Getty Images. Intel placed its logo on the part of the image that would show two USB-C ports next to a headphone jack in the same port placement as seen on the MacBook Pro. Explore the Millennial Man Playing Computer Game On Laptop At Home collection, and you’ll get different versions of the image that show us we’re looking at a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Mouse next to it. The 16-inch MacBook still uses an Intel chip, but it’s expected to make the jump to M-series chips this year. There’s no question that the “millennial man” is gaming on the laptop. He has the headphones on, and his left hand's position on the keyboard indicates that he’s navigating a character in a game — or he's at least pretending to be playing a game. What’s ironic is that Intel specifically criticized the M1 MacBooks for not being great at playing computer games. But that’s something you could say about any Intel-powered MacBook. Apple's laptops were never great at gaming. Could Intel be quietly advertising Intel MacBooks over M1 models? That’s definitely not the case because the ad references a particular processor. Intel says the Intel Core i7-1185G7 is the “world’s best processor." MacRumors notes that this particular Intel chip is not used in any Mac.

  • Samsung's newest $109 smartphone arrives, along with a 5G phone starting at under $300

    Can't bring yourself to pay $800 to more than $1,000 for a smartphone? Samsung's newest Galaxy A smartphones range from $109 to $499.

  • Dolphins new practice facility appears ready for action in latest look

    Dolphins new practice facility appears ready for action in latest look

  • Priority fantasy baseball pickups to fix your early-season problems

    It's never too early in the season to address fantasy baseball needs. Andy Behrens offers nine adds to address your roster problems.

  • Anthony Muñoz hopes the Bengals draft Penei Sewell

    In 1980, the Bengals drafted offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. That worked out so well that the Bengals announced today that Muñoz will be one of the first two members of their Ring of Honor. Now Muñoz is urging the Bengals to use another high pick on [more]

  • Mexican private doctors say they've been left out of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

    Mexico's private healthcare personnel are protesting being left out of the government's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, just as the country braces for a potential third wave of infections. Angered by what they see as discrimination by a government prioritizing the public sector, hundreds of health workers that had gathered outside a medical school last week hoping to get inoculated ended up chanting "we want the vaccine." "We realized we weren't even considered," said David Berrones, a Mexico City ophthalmologist who last month launched an informal census of medical professionals awaiting a jab.