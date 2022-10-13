LOOK: Bills send Sabres good luck messages ahead of season opener
Bills players are sending their support to the crosstown team.
The NHL’s Sabres begin their upcoming season on Thursday. At practice this week, the football guys sent over messages of good luck.
Check them out in the post from the Bills below:
LET’S GO @BUFFALOSABRES‼️#BillsMafia | #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/vr0qm2zdPw
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 13, 2022
