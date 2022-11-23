LOOK: Bills QB Josh Allen does not have brace on elbow anymore

Bills quarterback Josh Allen might be seeing his elbow’s health improving ahead of facing the Lions on Thanksgiving.

During Tuesday’s practice ahead of the Week 12 matchup, Allen was practicing. He’s still listed as limited on the team’s injury report, but we saw a positive development.

Allen had been wearing a brace on his elbow since originally injuring it against the Jets.

That practice was gone at practice this week.

Check out Allen without the brace at practice via the 13WHAM-TV clip below:

Josh Allen did NOT have a brace on his arm at practice#bills #billsmafia #joshallen pic.twitter.com/HC6lO1DQtw — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) November 22, 2022

Related

Baldy's breakdowns: Bills' Matt Milano kept creating 'negative plays' vs. Browns Bills send classy thank you to Lions for help relocating game WATCH: Josh Allen shouts out Bills Mafia during post-Browns locker room speech

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire