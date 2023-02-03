LOOK: Bills players take in Pro Bowl festivities

While Josh Allen decided not to go, the Bills are still represented at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

In total, there are six players from the team there this weekend. Festivities began on Thursday with the skills competition, and among those attending were Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, and Stefon Diggs.

Check out images and videos of Bills players shared during the first day below:

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the last swing… Jordan Poyer wins the Longest Drive for the AFC! 🏌️‍♂️ @J_Poyer21 📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/x5m8bZeHdq — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023

Best hands AND best legs in the game. 😏#BestCatch x #StefonDiggs 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/0dG7kUGjf8 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 3, 2023

Buffalo Bills photo

Story continues

Buffalo Bills photo

Buffalo Bills photo

Buffalo Bills photo

Buffalo Bills photo

Buffalo Bills photo

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire