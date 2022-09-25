LOOK: Bills’ Gabe Davis wear ‘The Office’ inspired cleats

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis likes to do something special with his footwear on occasion.

Previously he wore cleats inspired by the Netflix series “Peaky Blinders.”

He has since changed them once again.

Now Davis has gone over to another series. This time his cleats being worn against the Dolphins is themed on “The Office.”

Check them out below:

Related

WATCH: CBS Sports profiles Bills' Von Miller pregame

Bills go for it on fourth down, open scoring vs. Dolphins (video)

Kyle Brandt: Society 'not prepared' for a Bills-Eagles Super Bowl

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories