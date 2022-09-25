LOOK: Bills’ Gabe Davis wear ‘The Office’ inspired cleats

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis likes to do something special with his footwear on occasion.

Previously he wore cleats inspired by the Netflix series “Peaky Blinders.”

He has since changed them once again.

Now Davis has gone over to another series. This time his cleats being worn against the Dolphins is themed on “The Office.”

Check them out below:

"The worst thing about prison was the dementors."@GabeDavis13_ is bringing the cleat heat in Miami! 🔥 #BUFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/fZxhOw6cwE — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 25, 2022

