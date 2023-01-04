LOOK: Bills fans gather outside Highmark Stadium for Damar Hamlin

No matter where it occurred, the hospitalization of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is heartbreaking.

But everything unfolded at Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Because of that, Hamlin’s hospital stay and battle is still ongoing there after he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on Monday.

Despite the location of the incident involving the 24-year-old happening hundreds of miles away, Bills fans closer to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park went there on Tuesday to show their support.

Organized by Jill Kelly, wife of former Bills QB and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, fans and even other former players showed out. Messages and thoughts were sent Hamlin’s way as he hopefully takes steps in a positive direction soon.

The latest update from his uncle suggests some improvements, but Hamlin still has a long ways to go.

Scenes from the grouping at Highmark Stadium on Tuesday can be found in the clips via local media below:

Organized by @jillmkelly12, who made a point of going around and hugging EVERYONE who showed up. 💙 pic.twitter.com/8ci1ysTBoc — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) January 3, 2023

#Bills and #Bengals fans adding to the vigil site for Damar Hamlin outside of UC Medical Center here in Cincinnati -video by @JTMessinger @wgrz #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/WZN5PmOgh1 — Adam Benigni (@AdamBenigni) January 3, 2023

About 150 #Bills fans holding a prayer vigil outside Highmark Stadium for Damar Hamlin. Jill Kelly, wife of Bills great Jim Kelly, is at the center. pic.twitter.com/kzTR3wjwhM — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire