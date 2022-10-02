LOOK: Bills fans in Baltimore celebrate win over Ravens

The Buffalo Bills faithful were treated to a nice win over the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 4.

Down 20-3, the Bills rallied to beat the Ravens 23-20. The final points went in as time expired on a kick from Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass.

With emotions high, many Bills fans in the stadium decided they wanted to celebrate with their team. Several made their way down to the lower bowl of M&T Bank Stadium once the game was over.

A video of the celebrations was caught by WGR-550 radio on the sideline. Check out the video below:

