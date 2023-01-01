LOOK: Bills’ Christian Benford returns to practice after injured reserve

Christian Benford was designated to return from injured reserve by the Bills (12-3) ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Bengals (11-4).

Benford is likely not going to return until we’re closer to the end of the 21-day window he’s now allowed to practice with his team. However, he is allowed to play against Cincy if Buffalo activate him… so you never know.

But with practice more so on the mind, check out clips of Benford return from an oblique injury via the video shared by local media below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

