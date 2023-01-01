LOOK: Bills’ Christian Benford returns to practice after injured reserve

Christian Benford was designated to return from injured reserve by the Bills (12-3) ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Bengals (11-4).

Benford is likely not going to return until we’re closer to the end of the 21-day window he’s now allowed to practice with his team. However, he is allowed to play against Cincy if Buffalo activate him… so you never know.

But with practice more so on the mind, check out clips of Benford return from an oblique injury via the video shared by local media below:

First look at Christian Benford.

CB had his practice window opened after missing last four games with an oblique injury. #Bills pic.twitter.com/t3G6DK7F9n — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 29, 2022

#Bills rookie CB Christian Benford back at practice as his 21 day window is open. He was on IR the past four games with an oblique injury. pic.twitter.com/Vvq5bDpF5d — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 29, 2022

Sean McDermott also mentioned they were opening the 21-day practice window on CB Christian Benford to return from IR. He's been out since the Lions game with an oblique.@WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/StZOnSTmmL — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) December 29, 2022

CB Christian Benford update, who's missed last 4 games: Mcdermott says "Focused on how Christian looks as we get started this week and open up the window. Really just focused on the Bengals. @WKBW #Bills pic.twitter.com/eZegt2X6w0 — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) December 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire