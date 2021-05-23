A look at the Big Ten passing leaders in 2020

Just one year removed from losing running back Jonathan Taylor to the NFL draft, Wisconsin’s offense showed some growing pains last season starting a true freshman running back in Jalen Berger and redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz for the majority of the season.

Despite the relative inexperience, injuries and struggles with COVID-19 during the season, QB Graham Mertz finished in the top 10 in the Big Ten Conference last season in passing yards per game. His numbers will likely improve in the 2021 season with an offseason to recover from his shoulder injury sustained against Michigan. The offense will also be returning wide receiver Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor healthy, as well as tight end Jake Ferguson.

Below is the ranking of the top 10 players in passing yards per game from the Big Ten Conference 2020 season. Players from Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland, Iowa, Rutgers and Minnesota all made the ranking.

10. Noah Vedral, Rutgers, 179.0 passing yards per game

Dec 12, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) throws as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) defends at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

9. Joe Milton, Michigan, 179.5 passing yards per game

Nov 14, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) passes in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

8. Rocky Lombardi, Michigan State, 181.7 passing yards per game

Michigan State's Rocky Lombardi throws a pass against Ohio State during the second quarter on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

7. Graham Mertz, Wisconsin, 184.7 passing yards per game

Nov 14, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

6. Spencer Petras, Iowa, 196.1 passing yards per game

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras fires a pass in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Byron Houlgrave-USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, 196.3 passing yards per game

Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

4. Sean Clifford, Penn State, 209.2 passing yards per game

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws during the first quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

3. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland, 252.8 passing yards per game

Oct 30, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws during the overtime against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2. Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, 274.2 passing yards per game

Nov 28, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

1. Justin Fields, Ohio State, 281.4 passing yards per game

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws in the pocket against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

