A look at each Big 12 Conference matchup in Week 3
The Big 12 Conference is back in action this week with a few high-profile matchups.
No. 7 Oklahoma travels to Lincoln to reignite an old rivalry against Nebraska. The coachless Cornhuskers will be playing with house money at home vs. the undefeated Sooners.
Texas Tech is off to a great start to the 2022 season. The Red Raiders took down No. 25 Houston in overtime last weekend. Texas Tech faces another top 25 test this week as they make the trip out to No. 13 NC State.
No. 21 Texas looks to avoid a trap game against UTSA after the Alabama loss. The Longhorns have a few question marks regarding the health of the team entering the game.
Kansas looks to build off its upset win over West Virginia this week. The Jayhawks take on future Big 12 foe Houston on the road. Kansas is playing like one of the most improved teams in the nation thus far.
Here is a look at all nine games featuring Big 12 teams in Week 3 of the college football season.
No. 7 Oklahoma at Nebraska
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Texas State at No. 8 Baylor
Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 10 Oklahoma State
Syndication: The Oklahoman
UTSA at No. 22 Texas
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
Texas Tech at No. 13 NC State
Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images
Towson at West Virginia
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio at Iowa State
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Tulane at Kansas State
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas at Houston
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports