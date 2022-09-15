A look at each Big 12 Conference matchup in Week 3

The Big 12 Conference is back in action this week with a few high-profile matchups.

No. 7 Oklahoma travels to Lincoln to reignite an old rivalry against Nebraska. The coachless Cornhuskers will be playing with house money at home vs. the undefeated Sooners.

Texas Tech is off to a great start to the 2022 season. The Red Raiders took down No. 25 Houston in overtime last weekend. Texas Tech faces another top 25 test this week as they make the trip out to No. 13 NC State.

No. 21 Texas looks to avoid a trap game against UTSA after the Alabama loss. The Longhorns have a few question marks regarding the health of the team entering the game.

Kansas looks to build off its upset win over West Virginia this week. The Jayhawks take on future Big 12 foe Houston on the road. Kansas is playing like one of the most improved teams in the nation thus far.

Here is a look at all nine games featuring Big 12 teams in Week 3 of the college football season.

No. 7 Oklahoma at Nebraska

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Texas State at No. 8 Baylor

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 10 Oklahoma State

Syndication: The Oklahoman

UTSA at No. 22 Texas

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Tech at No. 13 NC State

Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Towson at West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio at Iowa State

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Tulane at Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas at Houston

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire