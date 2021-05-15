LOOK: Best tweets from Chicago media watching Justin Fields at Bears’ rookie minicamp

The Chicago Bears kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday and there were plenty of media thirsty for their first look at former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. It was his first time working out with fellow rookie teammates for all to see, so the anticipation was palpable.

And, judging from some of the tweets the Chicago media shared, the results of Fields’ performance were more than impressive. We’ve compiled some of the best shared on the app called Twitter for you to see. It all must be taken with a grain of salt because it’s one day, one practice, and without the best of the best of the team at camp yet, but there are still some takeaways.

Here are some of the best tweets from the Chicago media drooling over what Justin Fields looks like, and what he could be for the Bears, taken from our friends over at Bears Wire.

Hard to call Justin Fields’ first practice anything other than a success. He was accurate (I only saw one pass I would call poor) and showed absolutely zero issues taking snaps from center. Like a Pro Day, it looked like it should — very good. #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) May 14, 2021

That was fun watching Justin Fields practice for the first time. He was sharp out there. Very accurate. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) May 14, 2021

100 observations after the #Bears first rookie mini-camp practice: 1. Quarterback Justin Fields did nothing to convince me he could not be the starting quarterback in Week 1. 1/100 — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) May 14, 2021

2. Justin Fields looks the part, physically and intangibly. Exudes confidence. Great body language. Looks like the kind of quarterback who will command focus from his teammates. 2/100 — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) May 14, 2021

3. Justin Fields' accuracy — albeit in May on a practice field against no defense — is noticeably impressive. Absolute bulls-eye darts to receivers in the flat. 3/100 — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) May 14, 2021

4. With all due respect to Mitch Trubisky, Justin Fields is a different animal. This kid doesn't look like he needs training wheels. The snaps he took under center looked totally natural. Trubisky, who had just 13 starts under his belt, had a much longer learning curve. 4/100 — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) May 14, 2021

5. Justin Fields-to-Dazz Newsome looks like a thing already. The rookie WR from North Carolina also made a good first impression. 5/100 — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) May 15, 2021

All jokes aside, Fields looked good today. Calm and organized. He and Dazz Newsome had a really nice connection. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) May 14, 2021

Second: He seems serious. Didn't seem intimidated by anything today. https://t.co/2FJldxz0VV — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) May 14, 2021

Justin Fields went to a receiver after running the wrong route in practice and told him how to fix it. In his first practice.#Bears — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) May 14, 2021

We’re sure to see more clips, tweets, and photos from what Fields is doing through the rest of the weekend at Chicago Bears minicamp. As anything interesting becomes available, we’ll be sure to be on top of it.

