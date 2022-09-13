LOOK: Best photos from Seattle Seahawks upset win over Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Penny Hart carries the 12 flag as his team runs out of the tunnel at the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) exits the locker room before pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) participates in early pregame warmups as Seattle Seahawks fans cheer at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (left) shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during pregame warmups at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly runs for a touchdown after catching a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, second from left, celebrates with wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) after tight end Colby Parkinson (84) caught a pass for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Seahawks safety Marquise Blair (27) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, top, during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson (30) celebrates after he recovered a fumble against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Story continues

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts to a play against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) is stopped shy of the goal line on a fourth down play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire