LOOK: Best photos from Seahawks Week 2 loss to 49ers

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the football against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton, left, and defensive tackle Bryan Mone tackle San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Lance left the game after this play. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Josh Jones (13) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches the football against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, left, breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Danny Gray during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, top, reaches for the ball while being defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The play was called back for a penalty on the Seahawks. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll argues with field judge Aaron Santi (50) against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

