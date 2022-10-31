LOOK: Best photos from Seahawks Week 8 win over Giants

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; General view of Lumen Field before a game between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for a touchdown against New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward (55) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates following a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) adjusts his helmet during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal (26, right) tackles New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on a rushing attempt during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) fails to catch a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) rushes against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

