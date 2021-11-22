LOOK: Best photos from Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 11

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) forces a fumble by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Wilson recovered the football on the play. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) looks to pass the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) runs into the end zone for a touchdown reception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrate after Ertz scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) drops a potential touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts to a replay overturning of a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

