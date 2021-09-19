LOOK: Best photos from Seahawks loss to Titans in home opener Week 2

Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) signs autographs for fans before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) pulls in a catch for a first down against the Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles out of the pocket during the first quarter against the Titans at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) tries to get away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) during the first quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scrambles past Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (51) recovers a Tannehill fumble during the second quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) pulls in a first down catch during the first quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) pulls in a touchdown pass against the Titans during the second quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.

The Seahawks celebrate a sack and fumble recovery against the Titans during the second quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.

