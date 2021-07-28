LOOK: Best photos from opening day of Seahawks training camp

Blitz, the Seattle Seahawks mascot, jumps in front as a fan poses for photos members of the Seahawks Dancers at the entrance to Training Camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before NFL football practice in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks Dancers pose for photos with fans at the entrance to Training Camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before NFL football practice in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Larry Wales, of Seattle, wears the #14 jersey of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf as well as Metcalf's trademark pacifier mouth guard as he arrives to watch NFL football practice, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf makes a catch during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes as quarterbacks coach Austin Davis looks on during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks defensive players run on the field as fans watch NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett makes a catch during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

