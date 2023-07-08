LOOK: The best interior defenders entering 2023, per Touchdown Wire
The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2023 season without any premier defensive linemen. They lost their two best in J.J. Watt and Zach Allen and did not replace them with anyone of their caliber.
But who are the best interior defenders in the league?
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar gives us the top 11 and a few who deserve honorable mention. Check them out below and read his full post with a complete scouting report.
1. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
3. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
4. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
5. DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
6 Daron Payne, Washington Commanders
7. Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
8. Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers
9. Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins
11. Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Honorable mention
Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders
Teair Tart, Tennessee Titans