A look at the best college football games of Week 1

College football is back! Week 0 gave fans a taste of the new season but the majority of the country kick off their 2022 campaigns this week.

The party gets started on Thursday night as No. 17 Pitt and West Virginia square off for the first time since 2011. The former Big East rivals both have high hopes for transfer starting quarterbacks.

Saturday’s slate is full of exciting nonconference matchups, highlighted by No. 5 Notre Dame taking on No. 2 Ohio State. Both teams have their sights set on the College Football Playoff and are ready to battle it out on a national stage.

Defending national champion No. 3 Georgia starts their season against No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta. The Duck’s first-year coach Dan Lanning is facing his former team in the opener.

No. 7 Utah travels to SEC territory for a rare game against Florida. The Utes are a popular pick to win the Pac-12 and potentially crash the college football playoff this season. Florida for a top-10 win in Billy Napier’s first game as head coach.

Here is a look into the best college football games of Week 1.

West Virginia vs No. 17 Pitt

No. 17 Pitt is looking to build off an 11-win 2021 season. They are forced to replace quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver Jordan Addison but still have lots of talent on both sides of the ball.

West Virginia has a new look at quarterback and offensive coordinator. Expect the Mountaineers to air the ball out under the playcalling of Graham Harrell.

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (Atlanta)

This “neutral site game” is likely going to future a string amount of Georgia faithful. Kirby Smart is replacing much of the championship squad’s defense but has some exciting firepower on offense coming back. Oregon’s new quarterback Bo Nix is a familiar opponent for Georgia after spending his first three seasons at Auburn.

No. 22 Cincinatti vs. No. 19 Arkansas

No. 22 Cincinnati enjoyed a College Football Playoff birth in 2021. The Bearcats have the chance to prove that was not a fluke against a tough SEC opponent in Arkansas. Expect a defensive battle between the two top 25 teams.

No. 7 Utah vs. Florida

No. 7 Utah is a popular pick to compete for the college football playoff. An early trip to “The Swamp” proves an early test for the Utes. An SEC win would look good in the eyes of the playoff committee later in the season.

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Ohio State

All eyes will be on Columbus this Saturday for the heavy-weight matchup between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State. Each team is stacked with NFL talent and is looking to make a statement in week one.

