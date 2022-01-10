LOOK: Some of the best CFP national championship tweets before kickoff

Alabama and Georgia are set to square off tonight in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff national championship game. These two powerhouses in college football meet for the second time this season, the first one being the SEC Championship, which the Crimson Tide won.

With game day upon the nation, fans of all teams from across the nation are taking to Twitter to share their support for, or displeasure with either the Crimson Tide or the Bulldogs.

Nick Saban or Kirby Smart is an often debated topic, which continues into today.

Here are some of the best tweets from college football fans about the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game.

Who ya got? Georgia vs Alabama: THE REMATCH #NationalChampionship 8 PM ET on ESPN | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/ZyLBez7QIB — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2022

Alabama is set

Georgia is ready

It's a National Championship Game Day! The Dawgs take on Alabama for the title at 8pm on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/s4SGGfSc6R — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 10, 2022

Alabama fans call for a big day from two playmakers

Need these two to have the biggest game of their lives tomorrow.#RollTide pic.twitter.com/B7mrotFiTo — Sidelines – Bama 🥋 (@SSN_Alabama) January 10, 2022

The Tide have been in this position before

Alabama is 5-0 outright as a single-digit dog since 2008. All 5 wins by double digits, 3 of wins vs UGA. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 10, 2022

Do Auburn fans know there is a game today?

To my Alabama and Georgia friends that I’ve made on this app, I hope you’re both miserable today. — Auburn Einstein (@AuburnEinstein) January 10, 2022

Alabama on the hunt for yet another title

Today is the day finally! The road to 19 for Alabama culminates tonight. For me, get through work, try and get a nap and get ready for the emotional rollercoaster. #RollTide — JS Bama Fan 4Ever 🥋 (@JS_Bama_Fan) January 10, 2022

Make it a holiday

When I am CFB Commissioner you’ll never have work the day after a National Championship unless you are a preacher — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 10, 2022

It's quite literally freezing

Whoever thought hosting the National Championship in Indianapolis in January needs to be slapped — Cruz Oxenreider 🥋 (@TheRealCruzOx) January 10, 2022

Zac Brown doesn't hide the loyalty

Always thinking ahead

Don’t forget to call and up your credit limit tonight in anticipation of Natty apparel — James 🥋 (@JamesT425) January 10, 2022

This was four national title appearances ago...

Natty Game Day vibes 😎 pic.twitter.com/kUUaAKmgA3 — Katniss of Tarth 🥋 (@Kats820) January 10, 2022

A tradition

Last one of the year my boy! Let em know what day it is. It’s game day!! #RollTide #TouchThatThangFolk https://t.co/jaenv0t2o5 — Casual Bama Fan 🥋 (@SHANKK50) January 10, 2022

