Look: Bengals’ Zac Taylor attends college basketball game

During the offseason, it’s usually Cincinnati Bengals players who make headlines for where they pop up in non-football activities.

But every now and then, a coach breaks through too.

Case in point, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor recently appeared at a Nebraska college basketball game.

There, the Cornhuskers took down Indiana 85-70, fueled by 20 points from Keisei Tominaga and double-digit scoring efforts from four players overall.

Before his coaching career, Taylor played quarterback at Nebraska, even winning a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honor while going to a conference title game in 2006.

Here’s some of the media from his appearance at the game:

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor is at the indiana-Nebraska game at IU tonight. He played at Nebraska. #iubb pic.twitter.com/pu0WGNs8N2 — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) February 22, 2024

Spotted some Big Red fans in Bloomington. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8eZXGgE0gH — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) February 22, 2024

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor in attendance for #iubb’s home game against Nebraska tonight. Here’s Taylor with Anthony Leal and Gabe Cupps: pic.twitter.com/fboc5vXCHH — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) February 21, 2024

