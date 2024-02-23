Advertisement

Look: Bengals’ Zac Taylor attends college basketball game

Chris Roling
·1 min read

During the offseason, it’s usually Cincinnati Bengals players who make headlines for where they pop up in non-football activities.

But every now and then, a coach breaks through too.

Case in point, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor recently appeared at a Nebraska college basketball game.

There, the Cornhuskers took down Indiana 85-70, fueled by 20 points from Keisei Tominaga and double-digit scoring efforts from four players overall.

Before his coaching career, Taylor played quarterback at Nebraska, even winning a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honor while going to a conference title game in 2006.

Here’s some of the media from his appearance at the game:

