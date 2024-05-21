Look: Bengals all-time TD scorers illustrated in cool graphic

The Cincinnati Bengals have had some prolific scorers in team history, dating all the way back to 1970.

That’s perhaps no better illustrated than in a new graphic from Greg Harvey of Stats Perform, who put together a visual guide to the all-time charts over the course of Bengals history.

Fans, of course, will recognize the names, right from the very beginning up until modern day, from Bob Trumpy to Chad Johnson and other notables.

Here’s a look at the graphic, which stops right up in 2023 with Pete Johnson holding down the top spot and greats such as A.J. Green not far behind:

Next up in the All-Time TD graphic series are the @Bengals, who joined the NFL in 1970 after playing in the AFL for two seasons. Check out their leading touchdown scorers in franchise history, including @ochocinco & @CollinsworthPFF 🐅 Data via OptaSTATS 📈 pic.twitter.com/mbzoee2JGU — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) May 20, 2024

