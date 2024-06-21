Look: Bengals TE Mike Gesicki appears to have improved his Griddy

It appears that new Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki has been working on his griddy.

Gesicki, infamous for his horrific giddy dance with other teams before this season, signed with the Bengals in free agency.

Ja’Marr Chase — something of a griddy expert — even said he would help Gesicki eventually get the dance right.

Now? We’ve got footage of both guys doing the dance in Bengals jerseys, courtesy of the team’s recent media days.

While Gesicki isn’t close to matching Chase, fans who have seen his prior dance efforts know that this latest rendition is by far his best yet:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire