Look: Bengals rookies visit Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base

Cincinnati Bengals rookies recently got to visit Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base near Columbus.

There, the first-year players met with Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing and tour the facilities.

First-round rookie Amarius Mims, who has towered over other pros at practices already, had some issues with the flight simulator that let him emulate landing a plane.

“If you’re at the approximate height of 6’8, do not get inside a simulator,” Mims said. “I got in okay, but when it was time to get out, I struggled.”

Adam King of 10TV provided some of the footage, including the likes of rookies such as wide receiver Jermaine Burton:

"This job is way harder than any of us do, They are the reason why we can do what we do" From a flight simulator that has Jeremiah Burton convinced he could be a pilot, to Amarius Mims living his best life.. a special day for the Bengals at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. pic.twitter.com/x7rA9I5ZNs — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) May 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire